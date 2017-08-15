Jay Ajayi shrugs off first career concussion

Getty Images

When Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi suffered a concussion in practice more than two weeks ago, it was the first of his career. At any level.

Ajayi confirmed for reporters on Tuesday that he’d never before had a concussion, and that he started to feel normal after a week. He also discussed his symptoms.

“Just kind of the fog that you get, not being able to concentrate, those kinds of things that happen with concussions, so that was the most frustrating thing is that some days I would feel good and then maybe the symptoms would come back,” Ajayi said. “So it was about just taking your time, being patient, going through the protocol, listening to the trainers, and now I’m back on the field. I’m happy.”

He also said he’s not worried about future concussions, and that he doesn’t know whether he’ll play on Thursday night against the Ravens. With Kenyan Drake now in the concussion protocol, the Dolphins may need Ajayi to take a few reps.