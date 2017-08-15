Jay Cutler to make his Dolphins debut Thursday night

AP

Smoke ’em if you’ve got ’em. Jay Cutler’s going to be back on the field Thursday night.

Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Cutler would make his preseason debut Thursday night against the Ravens.

Gase has said the Dolphins were trying to get Cutler up to speed as quickly as possible, and he’s practiced fully since he was signed eight days ago.

The familiarity between Gase and Cutler from their year together in Chicago is an obvious benefit as they try to get him ready.

Cutler threw for 3,659 yards, with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while Gase was his offensive coordinator in 2015.