Jerry Jones memorializes his former coach, Frank Broyles

AP

In 1964, Frank Broyles coached Arkansas to an undefeated season with a couple of players named Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson on the team, and an assistant named Barry Switzer on his staff. Jones later bought the Dallas Cowboys and hired first Johnson and then Switzer as his coaches, winning three Super Bowls along the way. And Jones now credits much of his success to Broyles.

Broyles died on Monday at the age of 92, and Jones said no one taught him more about the game than Broyles did.

“Coach Broyles was a life changing influence for me both from a personal and professional perspective,” Jones said in a statement. “He was the singular most important man of sports in the history of the State of Arkansas, and his impact on the game of football across our country was just as significant. Outside of my father, Frank Broyles was the most influential man in my life. . . . Coach Broyles’ name, his legacy, and spirit will continue to guide and grow collegiate athletics in this country for as long as young men and women aspire to compete and prosper from all of the virtues and life lessons that athletic competition provides.”

A quarterback at Georgia Tech, Broyles threw for 304 yards in the 1945 Orange Bowl, an Orange Bowl record that stood until Tom Brady broke it in 2000. He was a 1946 third-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears, but he never played in the NFL. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Baylor in 1947, then worked as an assistant for Florida and Georgia Tech. He spent one season as head coach at Missouri in 1957, then became head coach at Arkansas in 1958 until he retired in 1976. His Arkansas teams finished in the Top 10 nine times, and he was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983.