Jerry Jones says Jaylon Smith will make debut this week against Colts

It been nearly 600 days since Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith last played in a football game. His wait will come to an end on Saturday.

According to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after practice on Tuesday that Smith will play against the Indianapolis Colts this week.

Smith last played for the University of Notre Dame against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day last year. He sustained a traumatic set of injuries to his knee that left him with nerve damage and a case of drop foot. But Smith has seen regeneration in his damaged nerve since the Cowboys took a chance on him, drafting him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

He’s been able to return to practice this year and participated throughout training camp. However, the Cowboys held him out of the team’s first two preseason games.

Smith was thought to be possible Top 5 draft pick before the knee injury brought his football career into question. Just shy of 600 days later – 597 days to be exact – Smith will get the chance to play once again.