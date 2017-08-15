Jerry Jones still not talking about Ezekiel Elliott suspension

Getty Images

Since March, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has insisted Ezekiel Elliott had done nothing to warrant a suspension and would not be suspended. Four days after the league suspended the star running back for six games, Jones still has not talked publicly about it.

Jones missed his annual media party in Malibu on Friday night and was not in the locker room when it opened to reporters after Saturday’s preseason game against the Rams. Both are out of the ordinary for Jones.

He did show up to practice Tuesday, signing autographs for fans. Jones, reportedly “furious” with the league’s decision, stopped for reporters but did not share his thoughts on the decision.

Jones said he will comment on the Elliott suspension at a later time when he has a chance to “get my feet on the ground about it and just have it extremely well planned and thought out,” according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

“I don’t have anything to say about any of the appeal or anything about the issue today,” Jones said, via James Palmer of the NFL Network. “But certainly I’ll be visiting with you guys about it in the future. But right now, today, is just not the time for me to talk about it.”

As recently as a week before Roger Goodell’s decision, at the Hall of Fame induction press conference, Jones insisted “the domestic violence is not an issue” with Elliott and added “in my opinion, we’re preparing our team for Zeke and should.”

On Tuesday, Elliott formerly appealed his suspension and his hearing is expected to be heard Aug. 29, per the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“You can’t rule Zeke out just yet,” receiver Dez Bryant said Tuesday, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s got an appeal, and we’ve got to wait and see about that.”