Jets will give Josh McCown extended playing time this week

Getty Images

Josh McCown will play more than the one series he played in the Jets’ preseason opener, though coach Todd Bowles wouldn’t commit to exactly how much action McCown will see Saturday.

McCown led the Jets to their only points against the Titans as he completed 3 of 4 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown before exiting after only one series.

The 38-year-old journeyman is the Jets’ presumptive starter in Week 1.

“I like his leadership; I like how he takes control of the offense,” offensive coordinator John Morton said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “He’s seen a lot of football. I like that. I like his experience. That’s the biggest thing.”