Jets will give Josh McCown extended playing time this week

Posted by Charean Williams on August 15, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT
Josh McCown will play more than the one series he played in the Jets’ preseason opener, though coach Todd Bowles wouldn’t commit to exactly how much action McCown will see Saturday.

McCown led the Jets to their only points against the Titans as he completed 3 of 4 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown before exiting after only one series.

The 38-year-old journeyman is the Jets’ presumptive starter in Week 1.

“I like his leadership; I like how he takes control of the offense,” offensive coordinator John Morton said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “He’s seen a lot of football. I like that. I like his experience. That’s the biggest thing.”

  1. This is ridiculous..if anyone has been paying attention to Jets camp this guy has been throwing interceptions every other practice and had problems breaking the huddle yesterday just like Hack AS A 38 YEAR OLD VET QB. Hackenberg has been the better QB throughout training camp with way less turn overs. Todd Bowles is clueless, he’s going to go with the guy with more experience and the highest salary just like he did last year with Fitzpatrick. Was McCown capitalizing on a defensive miscommunication in the preseason THAT impressive to these coaches?!

