Kirk Cousins: I want to remain with one team my entire career

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins is set to become a free agent seven months, but he says he’s not looking to sign with another team.

Cousins told Sal Paolantonio of ESPN that he loves playing where he is and hopes to remain where he is for life.

“I would love to be . . . a Redskin the rest of my career,” Cousins said. “When you look at the best of the best, those quarterbacks played with one team. And if you point to a couple guys who didn’t, who changed teams, it really was against their will: I think if Joe Montana or Peyton Manning had their way they would have stayed where they had won Super Bowls and played so well. They wouldn’t have played so well. So my desire is to stay with one team my entire career, and that would be Washington.”

The question, however, is whether the team and Cousins can get on the same page about a contract that would keep Cousins in Washington for life. So far, Washington hasn’t shown Cousins the kind of guaranteed money on a long-term deal that he wants. In seven months, some other team might.