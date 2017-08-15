Kirk Cousins: I want to remain with one team my entire career

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 15, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT
Getty Images

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins is set to become a free agent seven months, but he says he’s not looking to sign with another team.

Cousins told Sal Paolantonio of ESPN that he loves playing where he is and hopes to remain where he is for life.

“I would love to be . . . a Redskin the rest of my career,” Cousins said. “When you look at the best of the best, those quarterbacks played with one team. And if you point to a couple guys who didn’t, who changed teams, it really was against their will: I think if Joe Montana or Peyton Manning had their way they would have stayed where they had won Super Bowls and played so well. They wouldn’t have played so well. So my desire is to stay with one team my entire career, and that would be Washington.”

The question, however, is whether the team and Cousins can get on the same page about a contract that would keep Cousins in Washington for life. So far, Washington hasn’t shown Cousins the kind of guaranteed money on a long-term deal that he wants. In seven months, some other team might.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Kirk Cousins: I want to remain with one team my entire career

  2. Brett Favre played a lot of years for the Packers and he was forced to play one season in New York, but his fondest desire was always to play for the Minnesota Vikings.

  5. “his fondest desire was always to play for the Minnesota Vikings”

    Lolz barneys are so funny. Here’s a newsflash for ya. It’s no one’s “fondest desire” to play for the barneys.

  6. Ya right. He’s seeing this to please the fans. He’s already packed for SF. Why ya think the niners drafted defense?
    4yr 110 mill awaits in the bay next off season

  7. “I think if Joe Montana or Peyton Manning had their way they would have stayed where they had won Super Bowls and played so well. They wouldn’t have played so well.”

    What?

  8. I hope this mediocre bum isn’t comparing himself to Montana and Manning. He’s more like Elvis Grbac and Steve Bono.

  10. He has been clear since July 17 that it wasn’t about money. He said the team made a fair offer and that it was a good starting point for negotiations. But he decided to play out the tag again this year, because he wanted to be certain that this was a team he wanted to stay with long term. We all know what a train wreck the Redskins have been over the 20+ years. He said he wants to be sure that there is a sense of stability within the organization before he commits long term. As a fan, I can’t blame him…it makes sense. If 2017 goes like 2016 – a competitive team through the end of the season, with promising potential, that has an opportunity to continue to improve in the coming years – I bet that he and the team reach a long-term agreement. And it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if he did take some sort of hometown discount to ensure they can keep core pieces on the team and resign existing players with expiring contracts at the end of this season (there are a lot of those on this team). He is a stand up guy and I think a lot of people are getting it wrong when they think it is just about the money.

  11. seatownballers says:
    August 15, 2017 at 2:07 pm
    Ya right. He’s seeing this to please the fans. He’s already packed for SF. Why ya think the niners drafted defense?
    4yr 110 mill awaits in the bay next off season
    ——————-

    The Niners are going to give Cousins $27.5m a year for 4 years? Are they going to guarantee it too?

  12. Kirk Cousins needs to shut up and play! The Redskins will be the dormat of the NFC East in 2017 and Cousins will prove he is an average QB at best! He is an overconfident overachiever!

  14. boknowsvt says:
    I hope this mediocre bum isn’t comparing himself to Montana and Manning. He’s more like Elvis Grbac and Steve Bono.
    – – – – – – – – –
    He plays Quarterback as well as Sonny Bono…and he’s been taking a dirt nap for a longtime now.

Leave a Reply