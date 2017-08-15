Lions place Kerry Hyder, Mike James on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Lions opened up three spots on their 90-man roster on Tuesday by making a series of moves that included bringing defensive end Kerry Hyder‘s season to an end.

Hyder was placed on injured reserve after he tore his Achilles tendon during last Sunday’s game against the Colts. Hyder is expected to have surgery this week and the team will have to replace the pass rush effort that resulted in eight sacks for Hyder last year.

The Lions also placed running back Mike James on injured reserve due to a concussion. James signed with the Lions this year after spending the last four years with the Buccaneers.

Lions linebacker Brandon Copeland is also reportedly set to miss the season after tearing his pectoral muscle, but there’s been no roster move involving him at this point.

The Lions waived guard Matt Rotheram to round out their moves and there will likely be word of some new additions to the roster in the near future.