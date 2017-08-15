Lucky Whitehead broke his foot

AP

Given the way things have gone for Lucky Whitehead over the last few weeks, it’s fair to wonder if the nickname he uses as a first name was meant to be ironic.

Whitehead’s name and identifying information were used by a criminal in Virginia, which resulted in a warrant for failing to appear in court for the real Whitehead. He got cut by the Cowboys after that warrant went public, but before police finally realized they’d been duped and dropped the charges against the wideout.

Whitehead was claimed by the Jets on waivers, but his chances of making an impact for the team were dealt a blow this week. Jets coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Whitehead broke his foot during Monday’s practice.

Bowles said no decision has been made about whether Whitehead needs surgery, but that the wideout will be out for an extended period of time as a result of the injury.