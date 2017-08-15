Nathan Peterman to play with the second-string for the Bills

Getty Images

Tyrod Taylor remains the unquestioned starter in Buffalo. But a rookie could be making a case for being Taylor’s primary backup.

Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that former Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman will be the No. 2 quarterback in the team’s next preseason game, against the Eagles on Thursday night.

“He’s done a good job, he really has,” McDermott told reporters regarding Peterman. “This is a rookie quarterback that is in the development phase of his career, and he’s done a nice job. He did a nice job in the [preseason opener], I thought he’s handled the additional reps well, and we need to continue to develop Nathan, so we know what we have; I thought he’s done a good job.”

“I’m really excited,” Peterman told reporters regarding the opportunity to play with the second string. “I’m just trying to get better everyday, and trying to move forward and progress from Thursday. Hopefully I can do that and I’m looking forward to it.”

A fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Peterman already has beaten out Cardale Jones, who was traded recently to the Chargers.

Before the draft, former NFL coach Jon Gruden gushed about Peterman. And while Gruden pretty much gushes about everyone, he suggested that Peterman is the player with whom Gruden would be most comfortable as a Week One starter.

That likely won’t be happening in Buffalo, but it makes for an interesting not-too-distant future, especially with Taylor under contract for only two more years.