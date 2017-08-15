Odell Beckham Jr. making promises, and more one-handed catches

AP

It’s one thing for a player to make promises about Super Bowl banners, but it’s another to pair them with performance.

So on the day Beckham became a viral sensation (again) with another one-handed catch, he was able to speak more confidently about the banners that hung over his head at the Giants facility.

“See that banner? That’s all I care about,’’ Beckham said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “Honestly there’s one, two, three, four in here, I don’t know where they put the fifth one, but they’re gonna have to make room, because we need it.’’

As to the catch, first off, it demands a few dozen more views to process it.

So this just happened at #GiantsCamp 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/w3kFtK7gbK — New York Giants (@Giants) August 14, 2017

He chalked it up to his body and mind being in harmony.

“Just personally the way that I feel mentally, physically, spiritually right now I’m just in a better place,’’ he said. “I’m in a real good place. Things are flowing, just continue to push ’em in the right direction.

“I’m just in a different place. I don’t even know how to explain it. I don’t even feel like I’m here sometimes, my mind is just out of there.’’

Of course, his body is on the practice field for one thing, after skipping all the offseason workouts while he waits for a new contract. But if he’s motivated and focused (and making plays like that one in practice yesterday), the money will come. The fifth banner is another thing, and will depend on a few more Giants joining him on his level.