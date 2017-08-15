Packers safety Josh Jones carted off with injury

Getty Images

Packers rookie safety Josh Jones was carted off the practice field Tuesday with his lower leg wrapped in ice. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported that Jones limped off the field after “it looked like he turned his right ankle.”

The Packers list Jones as a safety, but in 43 snaps of the team’s first preseason game, Jones played both safety spots and linebacker. The initial depth chart listed Jones as the backup to Morgan Burnett at strong safety.

Green Bay drafted Jones in the second round after he made 229 tackles and eight interceptions over three seasons at North Carolina State.

“I can do a lot of things for a defense,” Jones said last week, via the Associated Press. “I don’t put a limit on what I can do as a football player.”