Panthers give Thomas Davis his contract extension

When former Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney took over as interim G.M., his first move was to reward a guy fired G.M. Dave Gettleman drafted and developed.

His second move was to clean up one of the messes that led to Gettleman being a former G.M.

The Panthers announced that veteran linebacker Thomas Davis had been given a one-year contract extension, keeping the 34-year-old with his only team through the 2018 season.

While it wasn’t his fault Gettleman was fired, the former G.M.’s abrupt dealings in contract matters were certainly part of the reason he was dismissed. Tight end Greg Olsen hasn’t gotten his sought-after pay raise/extension, but Davis carries a little more emotional weight around there anyway.

Without knowing the numbers, it’s hard to know the true meaning of the deal, but it does keep one of owner Jerry Richardson’s all-time favorites happy and in place.

After coming back from three torn ACLs and playing the Super Bowl with a broken arm, Davis has played his best football late in his career. He has made the Pro Bowl the last two years, a significant feat for a 4-3 outside linebacker.

Hurney’s first official act as interim G.M. was to give guard Trai Turner a long-term extension, which was a deal well en route before Hurney took over a week before training camp.