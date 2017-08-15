Pete Carroll supports Michael Bennett but adds “we should all stand” for national anthem

Getty Images

Michael Bennett’s decision to sit during the national anthem Sunday took Pete Carroll by surprise. The two have visited since, and while the Seahawks coach supports the defensive end, he added his belief that everyone should stand for the national anthem.

“Michael has really dedicated the last few years of his life to try to understand what’s going on around the world,” Carroll said Tuesday, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR. “He’s traveled everywhere to try to understand people’s issues and concerns. It’s really captured his heart, and he’s really turned his focus to doing good work and helping people and doing everything he can for where he thinks he can help. I support the heck out of his concerns and his issues and all of that.

“When it comes to it, I love our country, and I think we should all stand for the opportunities when the flag is represented. But the fact that his heart is in a great place, and he’s going to do great work well after the time he’s finished, it’s easy for me to support him in his issues, but I think we should all be standing up when we’re playing the national anthem.”

Bennett, an outspoken supporter of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, said his protest would continue all season. Carroll said Bennett had not informed the Seahawks of that.

Bennett said he made his decision following the violence in Charlottesville, Va., between white supremacists and counter-protesters. Receiver Doug Baldwin said he considered joining Bennett’s protest.

“I thought he did an excellent job of prefacing it in his response after the game,” Baldwin said. “I was really proud of it. I think that we as a society should be proud. I think we take for granted the fact that we have freedom of speech. I think we should be proud of individuals who feel strongly about certain topics and certain situations that are happening in our country and are willing to put themselves out and be vulnerable about it.”