Report: Ezekiel Elliott filed harassment claim against Tiffany Thompson last year

Getty Imagest

As Ezekiel Elliott‘s representatives prepare to formally appeal his suspension — and in turn to launch a P.R. campaign aimed at proving Elliott’s innocence — bits and pieces of their case have begun to trickle out.

On Monday, some inflammatory excerpts emerged from documentation suggesting that Elliott will claim that Tiffany Thompson targeted him with false claims after he tried to end their relationship. Now, the league’s own website is casting further doubt on Thompson’s credibility with a story regarding Elliott’s efforts to assert that Thompson at one point last year was violating his rights.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Elliott filed a complaint with Frisco, Texas authorities on September 5, alleging harassment against Thompson. Elliott claimed that he received “50-plus” phone calls from Thompson in a span of less than seven hours, including multiple calls from a blocked number.

The incident occurred only two days before authorities in Columbus, Ohio announced that Elliott would not be charged with domestic violence in response to accusations made by Thompson.

Elliott also claimed that Thompson hacked into his email account, found phone numbers of other women that Elliott was “messing around with,” and called them.

None of this means that Elliott didn’t commit domestic violence, but it helps paint the full picture of the relationship. More about that relationship is destined to emerge once Elliott files his appeal, and if/when litigation ensues.