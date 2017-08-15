Report: Rey Maualuga working out for Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins are taking a look at adding some help at linebacker after losing rookie Raekwon McMillan for the season to a torn ACL.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the team will work out several linebackers on Wednesday, including former Bengal Rey Maualuga. Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke was once Maualuga’s position coach in Cincinnati.

Maualuga was released by the Bengals in March and took a visit with the Chiefs a short time later, but has otherwise found a quiet response to his presence on the open market. Maualuga spent eight seasons in Cincinnati and closed out his time there with 27 tackles and an interception in 14 appearances last season.

In addition to losing McMillan to injury, the Dolphins also parted ways with Koa Misi after a slow return from neck surgery.