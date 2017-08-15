Report: Su’a Cravens to have knee surgery

Getty Images

When Jay Gruden spoke to reporters on Saturday about the knee injury suffered by safety Su'a Cravens in the Redskins’ first preseason game, he said there was no sign of structural damage but that doctors would take another look once the swelling went down.

That second glance has reportedly led to a decision to have surgery. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cravens will have the operation on Tuesday and that he is expected to be ready to play in the first game of the regular season.

Cravens is making the full-time move to safety after playing a hybrid linebacker role during his rookie season. His absence will cost him time working with D.J. Swearinger and the rest of the starting defensive backfield, but it doesn’t sound like there will be reason for the team to rethink its plans for the back end of the defense at this point.

Cravens played 11 games as a rookie and picked up 34 tackles, a sack and an interception.