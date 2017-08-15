Rick Spielman sees a more diverse running game in Minnesota

Getty Images

After a decade with the Vikings, running back Adrian Peterson is gone. In his place, a committee approach consisting of players who collectively have the kind of diverse skill set Peterson simply didn’t possess.

Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman addressed the team’s new approach to the running game during a Tuesday visit to PFT Live. While Spielman pointed out in no uncertain terms that Peterson is a Hall of Famer whose abilities in many ways were unparalleled, it’s clear that the Vikings now plan a much different strategy at the tailback position with rookie Dalvin Cook, free-agent Latavius Murray, and veteran Jerick McKinnon.

Cook is the most compelling of the three, a first-year player who is showing considerable talent as a runner and a receiver. He’s also figuring out how to pick up blitzes, an underrated but important aspect of running back play.

Spielman addressed other topics relating to the team, including the expected improvement of the offensive line, the development of quarterback Sam Bradford, and the rehab of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who is now nearly a full year removed from tearing his ACL.