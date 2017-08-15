Ryan Mathews cleared to play, can now be cut

Getty Images

Eagles running back Ryan Mathews had been medically cleared to play, which means he probably won’t be an Eagles running back for much longer.

Mathews had his surgically repaired neck checked out, and doctors gave him a clean bill of health. That’s good news for Mathews — and for the Eagles, because it allows them to move on from him without paying him any more money.

The Eagles would owe Mathews $4 million if he stayed on the team this season, and they don’t want to pay him that, or anything close to that. With LeGarrette Blount, Darren Sproles, Donnel Pumphrey and Wendell Smallwood on the roster, the Eagles think they’re set at running back without Mathews.

Mathews, who will turn 30 in October, had 155 carries for 661 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games last season.