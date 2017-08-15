Sammy Watkins trying to “catch up,” to time change and offense

AP

Sammy Watkins has processed through the shock of his trade from the Bills to the Rams.

Now he needs to reset his watch.

Watkins admitted he’s still struggling with a little jet lag, but went through his first practice with the Rams Monday as he tries to learn his new team’s scheme.

“We’re three hours behind, so I’m just trying to catch up,” Watkins said, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com. “Give me a week or so. I’ll be all right.”

Monday marked his first work in individual drills, and he stayed after practice to run routes with quarterback Jared Goff as he tries to get up to speed. He said he thought he could have the basics down in “maybe a week and a half.”

“Just take it slow, one day at a time,” Watkins said. “I’m not going to learn everything in a day. I’m not going to look like Sammy Watkins in three days.”

Rams coach Sean McVay said he thought Watkins could play a few snaps in Saturday’s game at Oakland, as they gradually build up his knowledge of a new playbook after last week’s trade.

“We want to be mindful of the fact that he’s way behind in terms of the installation and getting familiar with our verbiage and things like that,” McVay said. “There is a little bit of carryover from what he was doing in Buffalo with [offensive coordinator Rick] Dennison, because it’s kind of the verbiage and the foundation of it. There are some similarities with it. It won’t be quite as steep, but we’re really just getting him acclimated.”

They have him on the field, which is a solid first step, and something the Bills wondered if they could count on.