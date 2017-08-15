Todd Bowles stopped Jets practice, had players run after fight, sloppy play

Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles has said he has no time for BS.

While he was referencing the continued bickering between Sheldon Richardson and former Jets receiver Brandon Marshall at the time, the same message could be applied to his response to a fight and sloppy play at practice on Monday.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Bowles stopped practice after offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum and linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin broke out. He then had the team run gassers as a punishment for the fight and a poor showing during the practice as well.

Muhammad Wilkerson and Steve McLendon had already paused practice twice to deliver a message to teammates to clean up the sloppy effort. Bowles finally stepped in after the fight.

“They need to take onus on themselves,” he said. “If they’ve got energy to scuffle, they’ve got energy to run. If you’ve got energy to scuffle and run, you should have energy to practice.”

Beachum stated the fight with Mauldin was no big deal and that it’s just a reality of training camp. However, he echoed Bowles’ statement that the performances need to be better on the practice field.

“Coming off an off day, guys have to come in more focused and understand what’s at hand, understand the urgency,” Beachum said. “Right now, we’ve got a game in a couple of days and we’ve got the regular season coming up. We know what’s being said. We’ve got to take care of business. We’ve got to come out a lot faster than we came out today.”

Whether the Jets are capable of actually doing better is the question.