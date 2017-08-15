Tom Brady: Unfair to compare this team to past Patriots greats

AP

Tom Brady doesn’t want to hear anyone say this year’s Patriots are as good a team as the ones that he’s led to the Super Bowl.

Asked this morning on WEEI if the 2017 Patriots are as loaded a team as the five that won the Super Bowl, or the one that went 16-0 in the regular season but lost the Super Bowl, Brady scoffed.

“It’s so far from those types of things,” Brady said. “I mean, you’re talking about some incredible teams that I’ve had an opportunity to be on, very lucky to be on. This team is so far from where we need to be. We have so far to go. It’s really unfair to set expectations. It’s really a setup — for this team, we need to be focused on so many other things than what people may think about us or say about us. there’s so much improvement we need to make. I love the guys I’m playing with this year. It’s a totally different version of the team we have.”

Brady said he wants to see the 2017 Patriots play well on their own terms, rather than be compared to some other Patriots team.

“We’ll be able to write our own chapter,” Brady said. “Hopefully it’s a good one.”