Tom Savage doesn’t want to let anyone take his job

Texans rookie Deshaun Watson got some work with the starters Monday, as the Texans had previously planned.

But neither that fact nor his own so-so debut as the Texans starting quarterback is going to change Tom Savage‘s mind that it’s still his job.

“My mindset is that this is my team. And I’m not going to let anyone take it,” Savage said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “Now, I can’t control what happens. I can only control what I can do. And I said it before. It’s a pretty simple equation I think a lot of people overthink, especially in this league. If you go there and you win and you play well, they can’t pull you. And if you go out there and you lose and the offense doesn’t look good, they can pull you.

“So the goal is to go out there and play well and win games. And that’s all you can really control.”

He’s correct about that part. As the Texans traded up in the first round to get Watson, and they’ve watched for years as otherwise good teams sank with mediocre at best quarterback play, there’s a certain sense of inevitability at play.

But Savage has continued to get praise from the Texans, even as the results have been mixed. His first two series against Carolina’s starting defense were three-and-outs, though he put together a touchdown drive against their backups, completing eight straight passes during a 13-play drive.

“I’m proud of Tom,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “He’s a resilient guy. He’s really worked hard to learn our system, he’s worked hard in the weight room, he’s had to overcome injuries. He’s had to overcome a lot, and I think he’s doing some good things out here.”

O’Brien has previously declared Savage his starter, and downplayed the reps Watson got Monday. So for now, Savage can put his stake in the ground, while knowing that eventually, a decision will be made that’s out of his control.