Track and field PED testing issue won’t affect Marquise Goodwin in the NFL

Getty Images

The 49ers and Marquise Goodwin say there’s no cause for concern after Goodwin, a former Olympic long jumper, found himself in trouble with track and field’s performance enhancing drug testing authority.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency requires all active Olympic athletes to keep it apprised of their whereabouts at all times so that they can be available for surprise drug tests. Goodwin hasn’t done that, which could get him in trouble in track and field — except that Goodwin says he’s committed to the NFL and has no interest in going back to track and field anyway.

“Never in my life have I failed a test,” Goodwin said in a statement released by the 49ers. “I have never been opposed to testing and, in fact, have always been compliant with each and every protocol and policy associated with my competitive career in track and field. More than a year ago, I decided to cease competing in the sport in order to concentrate 100 percent on my NFL career. Therefore, I discontinued all practices associated with competing in track and field, including submitting my ‘whereabouts’ information. It appears that because I did not inform USADA of my plans, my name was inadvertently included in their 2017 testing pool. I greatly appreciate the support of the San Francisco 49ers and the National Football League as I work to clarify this matter.”

The 49ers say the NFL has assured the team that Goodwin is not in any trouble with the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy.