Tuesday morning one-liners

AP

The Bills are looking for a cornerback to take over for Ronald Darby.

Dolphins rookie DE Charles Harris is trying to play faster.

RB Rex Burkhead is starting to show what kind of role he can play for the Patriots.

Jets RB Matt Forte is dealing with a hamstring injury for the second straight summer.

The Ravens are trying to find the right mix on the offensive line.

Checking in on the Bengals kicking competition.

Browns WR Jordan Leslie‘s family took in NBA star Jimmy Butler when Butler was 13 years old.

Steelers RB James Conner doesn’t think he’s falling too far behind because of his shoulder injury.

Kareem Jackson is getting some time at safety at Texans practices.

Colts S Malik Hooker enjoyed his first taste of NFL game action.

The Jaguars are realigning their linebackers.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey discussed his team’s upcoming joint practices with the Panthers.

S T.J. Ward‘s hamstring injury will keep him out of the Broncos’ second preseason game.

Monday’s practice was a shaky one for the Chiefs quarterbacks.

Five issues the Raiders still need to sort out before camp comes to an end.

Chargers rookie CB Michael Davis showed how much he has to learn in the team’s first preseason game.

Cowboys TE Rico Gathers has plenty of confidence.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo says he remains confident in RB Paul Perkins.

A misplaced block could earn Eagles WR Bryce Treggs a fine.

Projecting which defensive players will make the Redskins.

LB Jerrell Freeman is focusing on the small details of the Bears defense.

Lions DT A'Shawn Robinson has shown an ability for batting down passes.

The Packers aren’t sweating a slow start for their running game.

The Vikings haven’t chosen a starting center yet.

C Alex Mack and DT Dontari Poe are having good summers for the Falcons.

An argument against the Panthers playing QB Cam Newton in the preseason.

Saints T Ryan Ramczyk is looking forward to making his preseason debut.

T Demar Dotson battled DE Dante Fowler during the Buccaneers’ practice with the Jaguars.

The Cardinals are looking to Kerwynn Williams as an answer in the return game.

The Rams will give RB Todd Gurley more preseason work.

The 49ers got a visit from a couple of the franchise’s greats.

Asparagus juice is part of Seahawks WR Kasen Williams‘ regimen.