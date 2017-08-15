Getty Images

Tim Tebow turned 30 on Monday. Plenty of you wish he was still playing in the NFL. Plenty of you are glad he’s gone.

Tebow was, and still is, one of the most polarizing figures in league history. Which inspires Tuesday’s question of the day: Who are the most polarizing figures in NFL history?

It can be anyone. Player, coach, owner, executives, league office employees, broadcasters, reporters, anyone.

Put your ideas below, argue if need be, and then tune in for Tuesday’s show, which includes visits from Bills G.M. Brandon Beane and Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman. It starts on NBC Sports Radio at 6:00 a.m. ET, and it continues via the NBCSN simulcast at 7:00 a.m. ET.