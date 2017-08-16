49ers place Donavin Newsom on injured reserve

Getty Images

The 49ers announced Wednesday they placed linebacker Donavin Newsom on injured reserve and waived linebacker Jayson DiManche with an injury designation.

Newsom collided with safety Chanceller James on Aug. 9. The undrafted rookie from Missouri left in an ambulance. He spent two nights in the hospital with a concussion but had no cervical spine fractures.

“He’s doing better each day,” General Manager John Lynch said, via quotes distributed by the team. “. . . Talking with our doctors, he got great care up here at Stanford. It’s the best thing for the kid. Give him time to really get right. So, [I] had a good talk with him this morning.”

DiManche rejoined the 49ers on Aug. 5 after being released on May 2.