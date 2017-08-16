Bill O’Brien: We have “really good situation” at quarterback

AP

The Texans have had a couple of goals at quarterback this summer as they prepare Tom Savage to enter a season as the starter for the first time while also developing first-round pick Deshaun Watson into a player who will be ready to step in if needed at some point down the line.

That effort has seen Watson taking reps with the first team at practice, which serves the second of those goals if not feeding Savage as much work as possible with Week One coming up soon. That balancing act isn’t always the easiest thing to pull off, but coach Bill O’Brien said Tuesday that he feels it has worked well for all involved.

“I think we have a really good situation,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “Tom’s had a good camp. He’s thrown the ball well, and he’s done some good things. Deshaun’s had a good camp, too. It’s been very productive for both guys.”

O’Brien was asked on Tuesday when he knows that a young quarterback is ready to start and talked about how things like recognition of defenses and poise develop “over time.” The question of when Watson will have developed enough to start will remain a question in Houston throughout the season, but the frequency it is asked will have a lot to do with how far Savage has come in those areas.