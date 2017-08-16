Brock Osweiler to start again on Monday night

AP

The Browns may be excited to see how rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer looks under the bright lights against the Giants on Monday Night Football, but he won’t be the first quarterback in the game.

For the second straight game, the Browns will start Brock Osweiler at quarterback. Coach Hue Jackson made the announcement on Wednesday and said that Kizer would be the second quarterback in the game (and will play in the first half) with Cody Kessler getting the third slot. That’s a switch from the first preseason game, which saw Kessler relieve Osweiler in the second quarter.

The lack of a change at the top of the order suggests that left tackle Joe Thomas is on to something with his prediction that Osweiler will be the team’s starter in the first week of the regular season.

Jackson didn’t say if that was the case and said that the player who starts the third preseason game has a good chance to be the starter against the Steelers in September. Based on the way things are trending, it would seem that Kizer would be the other choice and Browns quarterbacks coach David Lee said this week that the rookie is “still not there.”