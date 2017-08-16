Death of Texas “Bathroom Bill” could pave way for 2018 NFL Draft

Getty Images

The death of a Texas “Bathroom Bill,” which targeted transgender people, puts North Texas back in line to host the 2018 NFL Draft. It marks the second time that North Carolina-style bathroom restrictions have failed to pass in Texas.

The Cowboys long have played the role of favorite for the draft, but the NFL has yet to announce the site, possibly waiting for Texas’ legislative session to end.

Texas Senate Bill 6 would have required people use the restroom that corresponds with the sex on their birth certificate. The NFL warned in February that passing such a bill would be “a factor considered when thinking about awarding future events” such as drafts and Super Bowls.

The Dallas Stars publicly condemned the bill as did corporate heavyweights such as Exxon Mobil. The Cowboys were featured in a $1 million ad buy by the Texas Association of Business that opposed it, though the team never officially took a stance.