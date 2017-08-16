DeMarco Murray expected to play Saturday

Getty Images

Titans running back DeMarco Murray expects to make his preseason debut Saturday. The Pro Bowler returned to practice Monday and worked against the Panthers in a joint practice with the Panthers on Wednesday.

“He’s still kind of testing it a little bit,” Titans coach Mike Mularkey said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “I think he’s progressing pretty well. I’ll see how he is after getting in the cold tub and getting some treatment.”

Murray missed nearly two weeks while rehabbing from the Aug. 2 injury.

“I am better now, and it’s great to be back,” Murray said. “I’m working hard, and I’m ready to go.”

Murray, 29, rushed for 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season in Tennessee. Derrick Henry added another 490 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season.