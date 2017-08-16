Dez Bryant: Ezekiel Elliott “has all of our support”

Getty Images

While Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott awaits a decision on his appeal on a six-game suspension levied by the NFL earlier this week, wide receiver Dez Bryant was quick to express his support of the team’s star rusher.

“Zeke has all of our support,” Bryant said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “Zeke knows we have his back and that’s the only thing that matters right now.”

The NFL came to the conclusion there was enough evidence to support a suspension of Elliott stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident with ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson last July. Elliott and his representatives vehemently disagreed with the NFL’s decision and quickly moved to combat the finding.

It took a protracted court battled that lasted nearly 18 months from the first accusation of deflated footballs before Tom Brady eventually was forced to serve a four-game suspension to open last season. The first step for Elliott is the appeal to the league before potentially taking the matter to court. If Elliott is willing to put up a defense of equal measure, it could be quite some time before he’s ever actually forced to sit out a game for the Cowboys.

Regardless, Bryant and the Cowboys certainly seem to be behind him.