Eli Manning is ready to play until he’s 40, also

AP

If you’re a quarterback of a certain age this offseason, you’re practically obligated to announce how long you’re intending to play.

And 36-year-old Eli Manning of the Giants is no different.

Manning told Ian O’Connor of ESPN.com that he was ready to join Tom Brady and others in playing until the big 4-0.

“Yeah, I think sitting here right now, I think I can play another four years,” Manning said. “That’s the way the body feels. . . . Again with football, you don’t know what’s going to be the difference, how you’re going to feel next year. And right now I still have the same enthusiasm and I’m working hard and I like doing the training and watching film and doing everything . . . I have to do to prepare for it.

“So I don’t see it slowing down. I think until the time comes or that changes, I’m going to keep going as hard as I can.”

While that’s not as unequivocal (or passionate) as other such delcarations, Manning’s always been one of the understated ones.

He’s also under contract through 2019, which would put him a year short of the big round number. The Giants have already put him on a preseason pitch count, and there are hopes that third-rounder Davis Webb could be their quarterback of the future. Of course, they thought that at one time about 2013 fourth-rounder Ryan Nassib and he’s a Saints backup now.

But through it all, Manning keeps playing. He’ll start his 200th consecutive regular season game in the opener against the Cowboys.

And even if he doesn’t push the longevity records the way Brady intends to, he can always take comfort in the fact he’s never lost a Super Bowl to the guy with the avocado ice cream.