Elvis Dumervil: Rashard Robinson can be better than Richard Sherman, Patrick Peterson

AP

As a rookie last season, 49ers cornerback Rashard Robinson started six games and recorded one interception. This year, teammate Elvis Dumervil thinks Robinson is going to take a big step forward.

Dumervil, the 33-year-old pass rusher who’s in his first season in San Francisco, told reporters he thinks Robinson is going to be an elite player.

“I’m excited about Rashard Robinson,” Dumervil said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “I think he can be the best corner in this division.”

It was pointed out to Dumervil that if he’s saying Robinson can be the best corner in the division, he’s saying Robinson can be better than Arizona’s Patrick Peterson and Seattle’s Richard Sherman.

“That’s what I’m telling you,” Dumervil said. “I know who the corners are.”

That’s some high praise for Robinson. Dumervil is giving his young teammate a lot to live up to.