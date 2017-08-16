Falcons add a running back

Getty Images

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is sidelined with a concussion at the moment and that injury may have led the team to make an addition to their backfield on Wednesday.

Coach Dan Quinn announced that the team has signed Jhurell Pressley as a free agent. B.J. Daniels, who has flopped between quarterback and wide receiver over the course of his career and was listed as a wideout in Atlanta, was waived/injured to free up a roster spot.

Pressley signed with the Vikings as an undrafted rookie last year and scored a pair of touchdowns in the team’s final preseason game. He didn’t make the club, though, and had a brief stint in Green Bay after being claimed on waivers that didn’t feature any regular season action.

Pressley later made his way to the Falcons’ practice squad and now he’s back for another shot at sticking on a 53-man roster.