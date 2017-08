Getty Images

There was some interest from the Saints, who have other cornerback issues at the moment.

So veteran cornerback Leodis McKelvin is moving on with a free agency tour.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, McKelvin is heading to Los Angeles to work out for the Rams tomorrow.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old was released by the Eagles this spring, after eight solid seasons with the Bills.