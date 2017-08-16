Gregg Williams has never seen a rookie like Myles Garrett

AP

Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has coached in the NFL for 27 years, and he’s never seen a rookie adjust to the NFL as quickly as Myles Garrett.

“I’ve never had a chance to draft the first overall pick ever, but I’ve had some pretty high draft picks,” Williams said, via Cleveland.com. “He’s the one that has jumped out and fit in faster than any of the other ones, and I have had some really, really good ones.”

Williams rattled off all the things he likes about Garrett’s adjustment to the NFL.

“How do you handle the locker room? How do you handle the meeting room? How do you handle the field? How do you handle the walkthroughs? How do you handle being humble? How do you handle being respectful? He’s a really good young man and a pretty good player, too,” Williams said.

The Browns think they drafted a very good player, one who will be ready from Day One.