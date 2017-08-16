How much longer will Ben Roethlisberger play?

AP

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger continues to make it clear that he has entered the Brett Favre one-year-at-a-time phase of his career. So how many more one-year-at-a-times will he last?

That’s the Wednesday PFT Live question of the day.

