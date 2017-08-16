Jameis Winston had words with backup linemen after Ryan Griffin’s injury

AP

Buccaneers backup quarterback Ryan Griffin suffered a shoulder injury during the team’s first preseason game, and starting quarterback Jameis Winston let the team’s backup offensive linemen know he wasn’t happy about it.

As shown on this week’s Hard Knocks, backup offensive linemen James Stone and Jarvis Harrison were on the bench talking and seemingly laughing after Griffin’s injury. Winston approached them and sarcastically told them that he was glad they were enjoying themselves while a teammate was in the locker room having the medical staff attend to him.

“I’m happy y’all are having fun, but Ryan just hurt his shoulder. So keep having fun,” Winston said.

Stone and Harrison knew better than to say anything back to their franchise quarterback, so they both simply wiped the smiles off their faces and remained on the bench as Winston walked away. Stone and Harrison probably didn’t appreciate it, but the rest of the team knows that Winston takes his business seriously.