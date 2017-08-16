James Harrison on reduced role: I’m fine with whatever they ask

Getty Images

Steelers outside linebackers coach Joey Porter said this week that Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt will be the team’s starters at the position and that the duo will “play until they’re tired” unless they prove they aren’t up to the job.

Porter went on to say that the team plans to use veteran James Harrison as a “relief pitcher” behind the two younger players and referred to Harrison as a good “safety net” to have in the event the original plan needs to be altered. On Wednesday,

“Whatever it is they ask me to do,” Harrison said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m fine with that. … That’s fine. I’m not worried about it, man. Whatever they want me to do. I’m 39 years old and still playing football.”

Harrison is still listed with the first team on the Steelers’ most recent depth chart and Harrison has been set to play a backup role in recent seasons only to see his playing time go up when the team’s other options weren’t up to the task. Harrison had 7.5 sacks over the final 11 games — regular season and playoffs — last season, so it would seem he still has something left in the tank if things play out that way again this year.