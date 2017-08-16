Jermichael Finley seeks education “on how to contribute to solving racial injustices”

Getty Images

After taking criticism from, among others, Martellus Bennett a day earlier, former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley tweeted he will seek to become part of the solution for solving racial injustices.

“I’ve taken my own advice & reached out to someone, so I can educate myself on how to contribute to solving racial injustices in America,” Finely tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the outspoken Finley tweeted, “Stand 4 our COUNTRY.”

On Tuesday, Finley tweeted and then deleted criticism of athletes who sit for the national anthem. Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett and Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch both sat during the national anthem in separate games over the weekend.

“Athletes are looked up to & serve as roll [sic] models, leave personal opinions about race and politics alone. Do what you get paid to do & play!” Finley tweeted and then deleted.

Packers tight end Martellus Bennett, Michael’s brother, tweeted in response, “What role are you modeling?”

Finley tweeted twice more after deleting the initial tweet. “But is it for selfish reason (marketing). Or is it FOR REAL that they care,” Finley tweeted before making light of the “roll” in his initial tweet by adding, “‘Role Model’ for all u smart people.”