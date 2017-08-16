Jets sign Kenbrell Thompkins

Getty Images

The Jets’ receiving corps took another hit this week when Lucky Whitehead broke his foot and they made a move to shore up the unit on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed Kenbrell Thompkins to their 90-man roster. Safety Doug Middleton was waived/injured after tearing his pectoral muscle over the weekend.

It is Thompkins’ second stint with the Jets as he played for the team in 2015 and caught 17 passes for 165 yards in seven games. Thompkins had 32 catches for 466 yards and four touchdowns as a Patriots rookie in 2013 and split the 2014 season between the Patriots and Raiders.

The Jets lost projected No. 1 receiver Quincy Enunwa for the season to a neck injury and a previous attempt to bolster the group flopped when Bruce Ellington was waived after failing a physical. Robby Anderson and Charone Peake are currently atop the team’s depth chart.