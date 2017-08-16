Joe Thomas thinks it looks like Brock Osweiler set to start

AP

The Browns aren’t saying much about their quarterback decision, partially because they may not be sure of it themselves.

But the guy who will be protecting either Brock Osweiler or DeShone Kizer said Wednesday he thinks the team is leaning toward the veteran.

“I think they’re grooming Brock to be the starter in Week One based on what I’ve seen,” Thomas said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Thomas admitted he wasn’t sure that was going to be the case, but he’s certainly in a position to have a qualified opinion.

He was also complimentary of Kizer’s progress, but that it would be a stretch to suggest the second-round pick would be ready to start immediately.

Osweiler was considered a throw-in to the trade that netted them a second-round pick from the Texans (who simply wanted out from under Osweiler’s ill-considered contract). But in the short term, he might be their best option.