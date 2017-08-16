Joel Bitonio week-to-week with a knee injury

Getty Images

The Browns will be down a pair of starting offensive linemen when they play the Giants on Monday, but there are no injury concerns about left tackle Joe Thomas.

Thomas won’t play because the team doesn’t have much need to see him on the field at this point in the calendar, but left guard Joel Bitonio was expected to play before injuring his knee in practice on Tuesday. The Browns released a statement saying that Bitonio will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis before returning to action.

Bitonio, who signed an extension through the 2022 season this offseason, missed most of last season with a Lisfranc injury in his foot.

Thomas also sat out the first preseason game and Cameron Erving took his spot in the lineup. The Browns will have to come up with a different answer this week as Erving has also been ruled out. He hurt his calf on Tuesday and the team outlined the same timetable for a return that they did with Bitonio.