Josh Doctson returns to individual drills

Washington receiver Josh Doctson participated in individual drills Wednesday as he works his way back from the hamstring he “slightly” pulled Aug. 6.

“Doctson went out and did some individual today, and he’s getting better day to day,” coach Jay Gruden said in a team Facebook Live stream.

The Redskins will monitor Doctson this week to determine whether he plays Saturday against the Packers.

“My plan is to listen to the trainers and Josh and find out when he can go full speed,” Gruden said. “Tomorrow we’re going to try to see how much more he can do. Then, we’ll make a decision on Saturday, whether or not we can put him in there or not.”

Doctson played only 31 snaps last season after Washington used a first-round pick on the former TCU standout. His season ended early with ongoing Achilles’ tendon ailments.

Washington is counting on Doctson to join Terrelle Pryor and Jamison Crowder as the top of its receivers depth chart.