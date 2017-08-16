Julian Edelman credits Wes Welker for inventing his position

Getty Images

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman does many of the same things in New England’s offense that Wes Welker did from 2007 to 2012. And Edelman says that if not for Welker, Edelman may never have gotten the chance.

Edelman, who played four seasons with Welker, spent time with Welker again this week because the Patriots and Texans had joint practices and Welker is now a Texans assistant coach. Edelman said he thinks the players in Houston are lucky to have a guy like Welker to learn from.

“Wes is such a smart, intelligent football player,” Edelman said. “He played a lot of years. He’s a grinder, meaning he earned everything he got. He didn’t start on third. He had have a long journey to being ultimately a revolutionary player who basically created a position.”

Edelman isn’t surprised that Welker went straight from the field to coaching.

“Being in the locker room with him for so many years and being able to pick his brains and to see how just from how he practiced and how he played, it doesn’t surprise me at all,” Edelman said. “He was such a student of the game. He knew just about everything so it was one of those things being a coach, you know it’s a grind, it’s a huge thing, but he’s a football guy. He loves the sport.”

With 903 career catches, Welker got far more out of his athletic talent than anyone could have expected. Those players often make great coaches.