K.J. Wright going through “process” on bothersome knee

Getty Images

Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright was absent from practice on Tuesday as he is looking to address an issue with his knee.

Head coach Pete Carroll said that Wright wasn’t having surgery, but was in a “process” to quell the issue that was becoming more bothersome.

“He has a process that we are going through to help his knee. He has something that’s just been nagging. He’s out of town working on that this week,” Carroll said.

Carroll didn’t elaborate further on Wright’s status. Wright played 14 total plays – 13 on defense and one special teams snap – in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wright played in his first Pro Bowl last year after recording 126 tackles and four sacks with Seattle, both career-highs. He’s had at least 100 tackles in each of the last three seasons.