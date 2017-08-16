Kenny Golladay earns promotion to first team

AP

Kenny Golladay‘s two-touchdown performance against the Colts earned him a promotion. On Wednesday, the rookie receiver worked exclusively with the first team in practice for the first time in training camp.

Golladay was on the field with Marvin Jones and Golden Tate in three-receiver sets, playing primarily on the outside.

“He’s one of those guys that we’re just trying to make certain that we give him a little bit of experience at a little bit of everything to kind of see where he fits,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We have an idea, but you really don’t know until you get him a chance to really kind of delve into one spot or the other, so we’re trying to cross-train him a little bit. But he has the speed and has the length and those kind of things you look for for good matchups on the outside.”

Golladay, a third-round pick out of Northern Illinois, has created a buzz around the NFL after catching three passes for 53 yards and two scores in his preseason debut. The performance was nothing the Lions hadn’t seen in practice.

The Lions expect to use the 6-foot-4 Golladay as a red-zone weapon. Both of his touchdowns against the Colts came on contested catches.