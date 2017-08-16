Kyle Long gets surgically repaired ankle re-examined

Getty Images

Bears guard Kyle Long was kicked out of the team’s practice on Monday for fighting with teammates and he wasn’t on the practice field at all on Wednesday.

The reason had nothing to do with a failure to keep his temper under control, however. Coach John Fox said that Long went to have his surgically repaired right ankle re-examined. Fox said Long is due back with the team on Wednesday night.

Fox also said that he thinks Long’s frustration with his injury contributed to Monday’s fights.

“I think any time a player’s injured, they get something that they love taken away from them,” Fox said, via ESPN.com. “It’s been a minute, there’s some pain and suffering that goes along with it and I’m sure those are things. But we have a lot of resources here, Kyle knows he’s loved here, by his teammates and by everyone in the building. He’ll get through it and we talked about that and I think he feels confident in that.”

NFL Hall of Famer Howie Long told Rich Eisen this week that the switch from right guard to left guard is also impacting his son this summer and said Kyle’s “got to get it under control” with the season approaching quickly.