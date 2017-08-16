Laquon Treadwell back to practice, learning how to “be a true receiver”

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell‘s attempt to improve on a disappointing rookie season took a hit in one of the first training camp practices when he injured his hamstring.

Treadwell missed more than two weeks as a result of the injury, but has returned to practice in a limited fashion. That will give him a chance to continue work on sharpening his technique.

On Tuesday, Treadwell said he was always talented enough to win battles with opponents at lower levels, but has learned that he needs to do more to succeed at the highest level.

“I was good enough,” Treadwell said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “It’s just, when it was time to win at certain points in my route, I didn’t have the formula. Watching [Stefon] Diggs and watching [Adam] Thielen, they were very technical. That’s why they were able to beat guys consistently. I didn’t know how to win. That was my biggest thing: I knew I could win. I just didn’t know how. I spent a lot of time learning how to play — be a true receiver, instead of just relying on God-given talent and ability.”

Treadwell isn’t the first player to learn that the things that worked before won’t work in the NFL without refinement and improvement. Some succeed at honing their games while others can’t make the transition happen and it looks like Treadwell’s chances of a better second season will have a lot to do with where he falls on that spectrum.